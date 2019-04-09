Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) Stock Price Down 34.1%

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) was down 34.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 639,349 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,178% from the average daily volume of 50,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.48) by $1.68. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter.
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.
