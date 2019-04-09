O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Shares Sold by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55,586 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 7.4% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 0.54% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $163,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $259,779,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,163,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $400,741,000 after purchasing an additional 520,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,890,000 after purchasing an additional 152,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,559,000 after purchasing an additional 100,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 218,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after purchasing an additional 98,053 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $422.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.71.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $399.75. 18,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.09. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $217.64 and a fifty-two week high of $404.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.04). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 318.99% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.37, for a total transaction of $18,718,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,679,219.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.23, for a total value of $300,984.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,921.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,273 shares of company stock worth $44,907,567 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

