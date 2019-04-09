Oppenheimer Weighs in on Okta Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (OKTA)

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Okta in a report released on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.38). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Okta’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.94 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Okta to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.11.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $87.64 on Monday. Okta has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $90.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -85.09 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 98,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $7,049,845.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $149,106.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,664 shares in the company, valued at $139,077.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 811,689 shares of company stock valued at $64,595,725 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,091,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,669,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 84,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Okta by 32.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.