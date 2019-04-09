Opescoin (OPES) Hits Market Cap of $0.00

Opescoin (CURRENCY:OPES) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Opescoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Opescoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Opescoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Opescoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,232.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.34 or 0.03394092 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.17 or 0.01668445 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.66 or 0.05754384 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.06 or 0.01321433 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00132320 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.51 or 0.01349535 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00348147 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00033930 BTC.

About Opescoin

OPES is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2015. Opescoin’s official Twitter account is @Opescoindev

Opescoin Coin Trading

Opescoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opescoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opescoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opescoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

