onG.social Reaches Market Capitalization of $832,627.00 (ONG)

onG.social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, onG.social has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. onG.social has a total market cap of $832,627.00 and approximately $16,478.00 worth of onG.social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One onG.social token can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00353119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019351 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.67 or 0.01512796 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00234555 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00001070 BTC.

onG.social Profile

onG.social’s genesis date was June 17th, 2017. onG.social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,594,319 tokens. The Reddit community for onG.social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . onG.social’s official website is somee.social . onG.social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social . onG.social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global

Buying and Selling onG.social

onG.social can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as onG.social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire onG.social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase onG.social using one of the exchanges listed above.

