One Media IP Group (OMIP) Shares Up 11.5%

One Media IP Group PLC (LON:OMIP)’s share price was up 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.08). Approximately 147,051 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 351% from the average daily volume of 32,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.20 ($0.07).

The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 million and a PE ratio of 16.00.

About One Media IP Group (LON:OMIP)

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, North America, Canada, and Europe. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

