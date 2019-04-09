OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the five brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. OncoCyte’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $7.19 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned OncoCyte an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

OCX opened at $4.18 on Thursday. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

