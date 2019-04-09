Old Port Advisors Sells 100 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 135,384,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,415,327,000 after purchasing an additional 84,360,935 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 342.5% during the 4th quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,427,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,953 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11,187.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,822,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,164,000 after buying an additional 1,806,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,046,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,189,000 after buying an additional 961,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $85,666,000.

Shares of GLD opened at $122.51 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $111.06 and a twelve month high of $129.47.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

