Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to post sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $983.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $925.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $4.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.82.

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,951 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $296,239.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,139.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,710,000 after buying an additional 101,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,580,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $89,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.17. 9,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,698. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $170.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

