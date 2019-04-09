OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Stake Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,806,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,758 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.91% of OGE Energy worth $149,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $43.76. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $511.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.80 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.87%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Jerry A. Peace sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $169,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,670.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,768 shares in the company, valued at $454,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

