OceanChain (OC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $77,574.00

OceanChain (CURRENCY:OC) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. OceanChain has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $77,574.00 worth of OceanChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OceanChain has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One OceanChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Bit-Z, Coinnest and Allcoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005377 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00026165 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012445 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00144633 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008257 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000140 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003055 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000103 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About OceanChain

OceanChain (OC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2014. OceanChain’s official website is oceanchain.club . OceanChain’s official Twitter account is @Orangecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OceanChain

OceanChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Allcoin, Coinnest and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OceanChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OceanChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

