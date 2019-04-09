Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Position Increased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 6,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 17,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.56.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.28%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

