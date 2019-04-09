NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Shares Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $12,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,975,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $291,310,000 after buying an additional 322,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,256,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,946,237 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $215,899,000 after purchasing an additional 488,226 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,716,424 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $232,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,940 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Mizuho downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 8th. Nomura raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.69.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,477,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,067. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $122.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

