NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Holdings Trimmed by Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,977 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.2% of Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,509,787 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $737,230,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,670,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,495,455,000 after buying an additional 1,693,736 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,495,455,000 after buying an additional 1,693,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.18. 8,596,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,393,504. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.90. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 41.78%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total transaction of $2,583,486.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,077,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,779,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,385. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.47.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

