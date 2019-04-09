Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NQP) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.30

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 810,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 212,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 54,471 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 145,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP)
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.