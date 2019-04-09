Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Stake Boosted by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 551,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,335 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up approximately 2.1% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.09% of Nutrien worth $29,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Nutrien stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.10. The company had a trading volume of 46,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,035. Nutrien Ltd has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

