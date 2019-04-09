NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,831,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,396,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,447,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,447,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,505 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50,446.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,349,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,244,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,843 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,341,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $248.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $221.69 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.01 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.80.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,513,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total value of $742,432.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,400,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,930 shares of company stock valued at $8,495,383. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

