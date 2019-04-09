NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Position Reduced by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank reduced its holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in NRG Energy by 3,810.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,282,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,249,537 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NRG stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.05. 56,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,718,480. NRG Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 129.32% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.98%.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 41,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $1,715,490.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,577.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 18,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $732,068.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRG. Deutsche Bank cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, March 25th. Macquarie set a $48.00 price objective on NRG Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/nrg-energy-inc-nrg-position-reduced-by-washington-trust-bank.html.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.