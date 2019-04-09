Novartis (NOVN) Given a CHF 85 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been given a CHF 85 target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NOVN. Barclays set a CHF 75 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 96 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 110 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 88 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 86 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 91.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis has a 12-month low of CHF 72.45 and a 12-month high of CHF 88.30.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.