Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (LBRDA)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A worth $13,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Bislett Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 554.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,664,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,369,000 after buying an additional 9,883,096 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the fourth quarter worth approximately $726,000. 12.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 245.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.33 and a quick ratio of 10.33. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a one year low of $67.75 and a one year high of $94.52.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 million. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 314.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

