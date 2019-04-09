Northern Trust Corp Has $13.79 Million Holdings in Visteon Corp (VC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.79% of Visteon worth $13,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VC. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $6,378,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 42.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 252,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,422,000 after purchasing an additional 75,387 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 304,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VC. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Visteon from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research set a $110.00 price objective on Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

NYSE VC opened at $77.22 on Tuesday. Visteon Corp has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $139.45.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.02 million. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

