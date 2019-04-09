Northern Trust Corp Has $13.54 Million Stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 421,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $13,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 132.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the third quarter worth about $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRPT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

In other news, major shareholder Associates Spc Midocean sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $154,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott James Morris sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,251,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,075,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,280,000. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. Freshpet Inc has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $51.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.22 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshpet Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/northern-trust-corp-has-13-54-million-stake-in-freshpet-inc-frpt.html.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.