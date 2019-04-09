Norges Bank Takes Position in Macerich Co (MAC)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,466,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,471,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Macerich by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 1,480.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Volk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,113.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Macerich Co has a fifty-two week low of $40.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Macerich had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered shares of Macerich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

