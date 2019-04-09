Norges Bank Takes $65.64 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 669,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $65,643,000. Norges Bank owned 0.90% of West Pharmaceutical Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9,703.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,836,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,272 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3,266.9% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,004,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,028,000 after acquiring an additional 974,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $680,279,000 after acquiring an additional 298,898 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 386.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,035,000 after acquiring an additional 235,347 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 465.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 193,221 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WST opened at $113.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.40. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $125.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $422.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.38 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

