Norges Bank Takes $62.02 Million Position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,034,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,021,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.72% of Brighthouse Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,536,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 34.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 31,006 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $52.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.12.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.18). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

