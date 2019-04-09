Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in Ryder System, Inc. (R)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.12% of Ryder System worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after buying an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 719,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,486 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 93,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

R opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.73. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $79.95.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

