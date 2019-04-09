Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) to announce $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion. Nielsen reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $6.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.23). Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLSN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 price objective on Nielsen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Nielsen by 2,202.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 843,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 807,219 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

