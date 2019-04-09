Nexxus Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.00 (NXX)

Nexxus (CURRENCY:NXX) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. Nexxus has a total market cap of $411,973.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Nexxus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexxus token can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nexxus has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00340360 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019394 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.67 or 0.01525580 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00235276 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Nexxus Token Profile

Nexxus’ total supply is 318,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,627,219 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexxus is /r/NexxusRewards . Nexxus’ official Twitter account is @nexxusreward . Nexxus’ official website is www.nexxuscoin.com

Nexxus Token Trading

Nexxus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexxus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexxus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexxus using one of the exchanges listed above.

