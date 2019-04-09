Nexty Hits One Day Volume of $54,541.00 (NTY)

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, Nexty has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. Nexty has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $54,541.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexty coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nexty alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00353537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019344 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.28 or 0.01520250 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00235317 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Nexty Profile

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,318,111,844 coins. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nexty is medium.com/nextyplatform . Nexty’s official website is nexty.io

Buying and Selling Nexty

Nexty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.