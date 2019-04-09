NextEra Energy (NEE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “In the last 12 months shares of NextEra Energy have outperformed its industry. NextEra Energy’s investments to strengthen its infrastructure and ongoing capital projects, on completion, will help in serving the expanding customer base more efficiently. The expansion of business through strategic acquisitions positively impacted earnings. However,NextEra Energy’s business is subject to complex and comprehensive federal, state and other regulations. Substantial investments are undertaken to ensure the safety of nuclear operation. That said, the risk of unplanned outages remains, which could derail its normal operation and impact profitability.”

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NEE. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.08.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $188.64 on Monday. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $155.06 and a fifty-two week high of $195.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $306,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 3,054 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $560,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,773 shares of company stock worth $33,097,211 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy (NEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.