Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Has $74,000 Holdings in Energous Corp (WATT)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. decreased its position in Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Energous were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Energous by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Energous by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Energous by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 11,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Energous alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, EVP Cesar Johnston sold 8,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $59,858.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 3,792 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $28,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,391 shares in the company, valued at $920,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,006 shares of company stock worth $179,734 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WATT stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,437. The stock has a market cap of $163.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.97. Energous Corp has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Energous had a negative return on equity of 164.83% and a negative net margin of 9,871.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energous Corp will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/newport-wealth-strategies-inc-has-74000-holdings-in-energous-corp-watt.html.

Energous Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WATT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT).

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.