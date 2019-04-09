Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6,191.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 890,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,308,000 after acquiring an additional 876,332 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $508,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 815.3% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,279,000.

VDC stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.19. The company had a trading volume of 74,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,874. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $124.93 and a twelve month high of $147.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

