Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 1,198 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

SCHE traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.80. 1,859,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,954. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

