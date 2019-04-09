Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,930,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,144 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,367,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,692,000 after acquiring an additional 48,643 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,226,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,228,000 after acquiring an additional 312,141 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,649,000 after acquiring an additional 541,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,417,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,941,000 after acquiring an additional 321,685 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.96. 903,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,797. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.59 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th.

