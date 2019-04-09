New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes Position in Krystal Biotech Inc (KRYS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $891,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.89. The company has a market cap of $497.88 million, a PE ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in preclinical development to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

