New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (PTI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) by 6,175.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Proteostasis Therapeutics worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 8,649.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 43,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTI opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.92. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

In other news, insider Meenu Chhabra sold 16,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $49,269.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,093 shares in the company, valued at $290,308.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

PTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class, which is in Phase II study.

