New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 7,200 Rubius Therapeutics Inc (RUBY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

RUBY opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 20.72 and a quick ratio of 20.72. Rubius Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.72.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $760,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Torben Straight Nissen sold 12,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $251,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RUBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rubius Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria.

