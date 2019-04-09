New Fortress Energy (NFE) vs. Northwest Natural (NWN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) and New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Northwest Natural and New Fortress Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Natural 1 1 1 0 2.00 New Fortress Energy 0 2 6 0 2.75

Northwest Natural presently has a consensus price target of $62.67, indicating a potential downside of 3.62%. New Fortress Energy has a consensus price target of $19.57, indicating a potential upside of 58.47%. Given New Fortress Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Fortress Energy is more favorable than Northwest Natural.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Northwest Natural shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Northwest Natural shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Natural and New Fortress Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Natural 9.13% 8.82% 2.17% New Fortress Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northwest Natural and New Fortress Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Natural $706.14 million 2.66 $64.57 million $2.33 27.91 New Fortress Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Northwest Natural has higher revenue and earnings than New Fortress Energy.

Dividends

Northwest Natural pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. New Fortress Energy does not pay a dividend. Northwest Natural pays out 81.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Northwest Natural has raised its dividend for 63 consecutive years.

Summary

Northwest Natural beats New Fortress Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York. New Fortress Energy LLC is a subsidiary of Fortress Investment Group LLC.

