New Age Beverages Corp (NBEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.94.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut New Age Beverages from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded New Age Beverages from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub lowered New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of New Age Beverages in a research report on Monday, April 1st.
Shares of NBEV opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. New Age Beverages has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $9.99.
New Age Beverages Company Profile
New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.
