New Age Beverages Corp (NBEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.94.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut New Age Beverages from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded New Age Beverages from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub lowered New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of New Age Beverages in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of NBEV opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. New Age Beverages has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBEV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in New Age Beverages by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in New Age Beverages by 439.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in New Age Beverages during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in New Age Beverages during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

