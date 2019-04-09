Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Netflix by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.71.

NFLX stock opened at $361.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $159.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.85, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.23 and a 12-month high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Netflix had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,458 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.25, for a total value of $19,265,200.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,265,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 2,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $899,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 539 shares in the company, valued at $188,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,950 shares of company stock worth $65,620,477. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/neville-rodie-shaw-inc-takes-position-in-netflix-inc-nflx.html.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.