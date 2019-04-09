Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Invests $505,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRO. TheStreet lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.91.

NYSE MRO opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.26.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

