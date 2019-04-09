Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Holdings Boosted by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $33,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17,848.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,931,481 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,209,406,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,231,337,000. Harris Associates L P grew its position in Netflix by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,109,548 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $832,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,598,888 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,569,238,000 after buying an additional 792,338 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $435.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.71.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 2,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $899,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $610,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 186,950 shares of company stock valued at $65,620,477 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $365.88. The company had a trading volume of 106,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,636,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.10, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $231.23 and a one year high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

