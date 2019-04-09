NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 6,511.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 770,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 758,552 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ruggie Capital Group raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 2,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 186,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $3,526,825.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond R. Hipp sold 18,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $357,002.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 297,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,019,496 in the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NEO. CIBC raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.55.

NEO stock opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.56. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $21.41.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

