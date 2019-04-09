Neblio (NEBL) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.76 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, Neblio has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00033117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Kucoin. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $24.60 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00063979 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00054419 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00039270 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00138394 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00051723 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000201 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000708 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,009,384 coins and its circulating supply is 14,272,746 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

