NCI Building Systems (NCS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS)’s share price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.17. 538,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 839,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

NCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $11.00 target price on shares of NCI Building Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NCI Building Systems from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of NCI Building Systems to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NCI Building Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NCI Building Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.88.

In other NCI Building Systems news, Director Gary L. Forbes bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $38,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,661 shares in the company, valued at $682,367.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 8,400 shares of NCI Building Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $51,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,374 shares in the company, valued at $792,673.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 32,750 shares of company stock worth $221,525. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCI Building Systems by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of NCI Building Systems by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NCI Building Systems by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NCI Building Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 128,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NCI Building Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 555,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCI Building Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates in four segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, Insulated Metal Panels, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

