Navigators Group (NAVG) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NAVG. ValuEngine upgraded Navigators Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigators Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Get Navigators Group alerts:

Shares of NAVG opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 0.36. Navigators Group has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $71.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Navigators Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Navigators Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after acquiring an additional 34,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Navigators Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,417,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Navigators Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Navigators Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Navigators Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

About Navigators Group

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Navigators Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigators Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.