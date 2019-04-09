Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Navigant Consulting were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navigant Consulting by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navigant Consulting by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Navigant Consulting by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navigant Consulting alerts:

NYSE NCI opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. Navigant Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $810.40 million, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $193.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.33 million. Navigant Consulting had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Navigant Consulting, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Navigant Consulting’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered Navigant Consulting from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navigant Consulting has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/navigant-consulting-inc-nci-shares-bought-by-squarepoint-ops-llc.html.

Navigant Consulting Company Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Energy, and Financial Services Advisory and Compliance. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigant Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigant Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.