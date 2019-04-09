Navient’s (NAVI) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NAVI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Navient from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Navient from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on Navient and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Navient from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.55.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.67, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.30. Navient has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $15.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Navient had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Navient will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Navient’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Signition LP grew its position in Navient by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Signition LP now owns 11,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Navient by 781.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 907,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 804,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

