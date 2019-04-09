National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

EYE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $1,107,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Vaught sold 42,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $1,300,669.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,309,169 over the last ninety days. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in National Vision by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter.

EYE opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. National Vision has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.51, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.84.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $355.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.14 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

