National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $591.16 Million

Brokerages forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) will post sales of $591.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $627.31 million and the lowest is $555.00 million. National Fuel Gas posted sales of $540.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Fuel Gas.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $490.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.76 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 17.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded National Fuel Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other National Fuel Gas news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 10,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $617,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,074.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mcginnis sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $141,749.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,593 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 233,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,823,000 after purchasing an additional 31,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $42,217,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 22,432.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 66,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 65,727 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,367,000 after buying an additional 25,135 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFG stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.45. The stock had a trading volume of 108,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,771. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.